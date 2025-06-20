Israel destroys Hezbollah missile launchers and weapons depots in Lebanon

Israeli forces struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, where rocket launchers and weapons depots were stored.

Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said it had recently struck Hezbollah military facilities storing rocket and missile launchers, as well as weapons depots in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah is trying to resume its activities at these facilities, the IDF noted.

The Israeli military also noted that the presence of weapons and Hezbollah's activities are a gross violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue operations to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel.

It is worth noting that in the fall of 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel, the Lebanese group Hezbollah joined the conflict, carrying out missile and drone attacks from the north.

In response, in September 2024, Israel launched a ground operation against militants on Lebanon's southern border, attempting to destroy their military infrastructure.

The operation resulted in the elimination of key Hezbollah commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. The parties subsequently reached a temporary ceasefire agreement.