Operation Eastern Lion. Israel claims to have hit over 900 targets in Iran

The Israeli military claims that during Operation Rising Lion they hit more than 900 targets in Iranian territory.

Israel hits over 900 targets in Iran

The Israeli military claims that the operation killed 11 Iranian nuclear scientists and 30 senior security officials, including three top commanders.

Among them, in particular, the death of the head of the IRGC and members of the Corps' air force was confirmed.

In total, more than 900 targets were destroyed during the operation, including 200 missile launchers, which, according to the IDF, is half of all Iranian launchers.

The strikes also destroyed aircraft and missile production facilities, "preventing the production of thousands of additional missiles," the IDF said in a statement. Share

On June 26, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in an interview with Channel 13 that there was no opportunity to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during Operation Rising Lion, but added that Israel would "eliminate him" if the opportunity arose.

If he were in our field of vision, we would eliminate him.

He added that Israel "searched for a long time" for Khamenei, but was unable to find him when he hid in a bunker:

Khamenei understood this, went deep underground, cut off contact with the commanders... so ultimately it was unrealistic. Share

Katz also said that Israel did not know the location of all of Iran's enriched uranium. When asked if Israel had asked the US for permission to eliminate Khamenei, Katz replied:

We don't need permission for such things.

Earlier, Reuters, citing its own sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump vetoed Israel's plan to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.