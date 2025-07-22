Israel Shocks Trump with New Bombings

The White House has openly admitted that US leader Donald Trump was "taken by surprise" by Israel's bombing of Syria. The US president had no warning that something like this would happen.

Israel publicly framed Trump

According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, the American leader "has a good working relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and maintains constant communication with him."

Despite this, she admitted that the strikes on Syria "caught him by surprise."

He was surprised by the bombing of Syria, as well as the bombing of the Catholic church in Gaza, — emphasized Caroline Levitt. Share

As previously mentioned, on July 15, Israel struck a Syrian tank column heading toward the city of Suwayda in response to bloody clashes between Druze militias and armed Bedouin tribes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims that as of July 19, more than 700 people have died in these clashes.

Israel said the convoy crossed a demilitarized zone in southern Syria, which Israel insists exists, and that the Syrian army was involved in attacks on the Druze minority, which Syria denies. Share

Against this backdrop, US Special Representative Tom Barak publicly called on his Israeli colleagues to refrain from further action in order to give a diplomatic settlement a chance.