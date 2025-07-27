Zelensky approved new sanctions — who is on the lists?

On July 27, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had approved new sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This time, the main issue was the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

What is known about Zelensky's decision?

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, all 18 sanctions packages are fully synchronized and in force in Ukraine.

Now, the 18th package of sanctions has been applied, in particular, to structures associated with the Russian shadow tanker fleet. It also applies to 53 individuals and legal entities — Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and from other countries. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As for the second decision, it is about a powerful sanctions blow against Russian military production.

This time, the Ukrainian leader imposed restrictions against more than 90 companies that mine rare earth and rare metals, which are key to the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines, and drones.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end the war.