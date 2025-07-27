Zelensky approved new sanctions — who is on the lists?
Zelensky approved new sanctions — who is on the lists?

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Zelensky's decision?
On July 27, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had approved new sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This time, the main issue was the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky believes that maximum sanctions pressure is crucial to compelling Russia to end the ongoing war, citing the significant impact on Russian economy and regions.
  • The synchronized implementation of 18 sanctions packages in Ukraine highlights the country's commitment to align with European sanctions and intensify pressure on Russia.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, all 18 sanctions packages are fully synchronized and in force in Ukraine.

Now, the 18th package of sanctions has been applied, in particular, to structures associated with the Russian shadow tanker fleet. It also applies to 53 individuals and legal entities — Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and from other countries.

As for the second decision, it is about a powerful sanctions blow against Russian military production.

This time, the Ukrainian leader imposed restrictions against more than 90 companies that mine rare earth and rare metals, which are key to the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines, and drones.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end the war.

They are feeling the consequences of sanctions, and this is not only at the level of the Russian federal budget, but also in the life of Russian regions, in the sectors of their economy, the President of Ukraine emphasized.

