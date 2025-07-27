Zelensky approved new sanctions — who is on the lists?

On July 27, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had approved new sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This time, the main issue was the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction.
- Zelensky believes that maximum sanctions pressure is crucial to compelling Russia to end the ongoing war, citing the significant impact on Russian economy and regions.
- The synchronized implementation of 18 sanctions packages in Ukraine highlights the country's commitment to align with European sanctions and intensify pressure on Russia.
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, all 18 sanctions packages are fully synchronized and in force in Ukraine.
As for the second decision, it is about a powerful sanctions blow against Russian military production.
This time, the Ukrainian leader imposed restrictions against more than 90 companies that mine rare earth and rare metals, which are key to the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines, and drones.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end the war.
