Moldovan leader Maia Sandu has officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing unprecedented interference in her country's parliamentary elections, which are due to take place in September.
Points of attention
- Moscow's investment in pro-Russian political projects could significantly affect the political situation in Moldova.
- Maya Sandu and her team already know how to face these challenges.
Sandu called on Moldova to prepare for new challenges
According to the country's president, official Moscow is investing in several political projects so that pro-Russian politicians can make their way to the next parliament.
Maya Sandu draws attention to the fact that all these projects are coordinated from one center and are largely financed through the schemes of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.
Against this background, she called on Moldova to prepare for a campaign of disinformation and manipulation of public opinion, organized from abroad, the organization of paid protests, as well as sabotage of voting in the diaspora.
According to Sandu, her team knows what to do, so there's no need to panic.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-