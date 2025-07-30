"Serious risks." Sandu issued an urgent warning about Putin's plan

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu has officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing unprecedented interference in her country's parliamentary elections, which are due to take place in September.

Sandu called on Moldova to prepare for new challenges

According to the country's president, official Moscow is investing in several political projects so that pro-Russian politicians can make their way to the next parliament.

Maya Sandu draws attention to the fact that all these projects are coordinated from one center and are largely financed through the schemes of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

Against this background, she called on Moldova to prepare for a campaign of disinformation and manipulation of public opinion, organized from abroad, the organization of paid protests, as well as sabotage of voting in the diaspora.

This should not scare us, it should mobilize us. Russian interference poses serious risks to public order and national security, and most importantly, it could dramatically undermine the country's sovereignty and our European future. Maya Sandu President of Moldova

According to Sandu, her team knows what to do, so there's no need to panic.