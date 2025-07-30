"Serious risks." Sandu issued an urgent warning about Putin's plan
Category
World
Publication date

"Serious risks." Sandu issued an urgent warning about Putin's plan

Sandu called on Moldova to prepare for new challenges
Читати українською
Source:  Newsmaker

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu has officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing unprecedented interference in her country's parliamentary elections, which are due to take place in September.

Points of attention

  • Moscow's investment in pro-Russian political projects could significantly affect the political situation in Moldova.
  • Maya Sandu and her team already know how to face these challenges.

Sandu called on Moldova to prepare for new challenges

According to the country's president, official Moscow is investing in several political projects so that pro-Russian politicians can make their way to the next parliament.

Maya Sandu draws attention to the fact that all these projects are coordinated from one center and are largely financed through the schemes of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

Against this background, she called on Moldova to prepare for a campaign of disinformation and manipulation of public opinion, organized from abroad, the organization of paid protests, as well as sabotage of voting in the diaspora.

This should not scare us, it should mobilize us. Russian interference poses serious risks to public order and national security, and most importantly, it could dramatically undermine the country's sovereignty and our European future.

Maya Sandu

Maya Sandu

President of Moldova

According to Sandu, her team knows what to do, so there's no need to panic.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They didn't wait for Russia — Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria
gas
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Moldova began supplying gas to unrecognized Transnistria on credit
Moldova began supplying gas to unrecognized Transnistria on credit
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Moldova demands Putin withdraw troops from Transnistria
Moldova will seek the de-occupation of Transnistria

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?