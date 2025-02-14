Moldova demands Putin withdraw troops from Transnistria

According to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, an international context has now formed that could become a reason for the withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from Transnistria.

Moldova will seek the de-occupation of Transnistria

Journalists asked the head of the Moldovan government what exactly would have to happen for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops from the so-called "Transylvania", Jurnal TV reports.

"There is now an international context that could lead to Russia withdrawing its troops from the left bank of the Dniester as part of this negotiation process. Maybe not necessarily in a peace negotiation process, it is difficult to imagine in the near future, but in a negotiation process that concerns Ukraine and the new EU security architecture," Dorin Recan emphasized. Share

According to him, official Chisinau will do everything possible to ensure that this issue also begins to be actively considered and discussed.

The Prime Minister of Moldova draws attention to the fact that any negotiations currently underway regarding peace or a ceasefire in Ukraine are, in essence, about a new security architecture in Europe.

What is important to understand is that Transnistria, on whose territory Russian military personnel have been illegally stationed for over 30 years in violation of Moldovan sovereignty, is a source of regional tension.