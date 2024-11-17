Moldova condemned the massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The President of Moldova, Maya Sandu, condemned the mass attack of the Russian Federation against the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine on November 17. She noted that the Kremlin uses winter as a weapon.
Points of attention
- The President of Moldova, Maya Sandu, strongly condemned the mass attack of the Russian Federation on the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.
- As a result of the attack, the energy system of Ukraine was damaged, workers were killed and electricity supply was disrupted.
- Russian forces launched a combined strike using various types of missiles and drones.
- The Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine actively participated in the defense against the attack, shooting down a significant number of air targets.
The President of Moldova condemned the mass attack of the Russian Federation against the energy infrastructure of Ukraine
In particular, the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, condemned the use of winter to force the entire nation into submission.
I strongly condemn Russia’s massive air strikes on power infrastructure across Ukraine.— Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) November 17, 2024
Weaponising winter to freeze a nation into submission is cruel and unacceptable.
Moldova stands with Ukraine.
What is known about the mass attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Russian troops staged a massive combined attack on Ukraine in the morning of November 17. Electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine were under attack.
In Mykolaiv and Odesa, there are casualties due to the attack. Railway workers were also killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to shelling by the occupiers. The most difficult situation with light in Odessa.
This is already the eighth mass attack on the company's energy plants this year.
According to the military, according to preliminary data, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 210 enemy air targets — 120 missiles and 90 UAVs. Namely:
one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic ship missile;
8 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;
one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;
4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;
5 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;
90 attack UAVs/drones of unspecified type.
During the night, all available forces and means of air defense worked along the tracking route of missiles and drones. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW devices and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.
According to preliminary data, as of 12:00 p.m. there is information about the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 UAVs:
1 hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 "Zirkon";
7 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
85 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles;
4 Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radio missiles;
5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;
42 attack UAVs/drones of an unspecified type (from Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions).
