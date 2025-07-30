Trump's ultimatum to Putin — how oil prices reacted
Trump's ultimatum to Putin — how oil prices reacted

Investors are guided by Trump's statements
Source:  Reuters

On July 28, US leader Donald Trump announced that he was reducing the deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war from 50 to 10-12 days. Against the backdrop of the latest developments, oil prices paused after a sharp jump of more than 3% in the previous session.

Points of attention

  • The warning issued by Washington to Beijing, the largest buyer of Russian oil, further complicates the situation, hinting at potential tariffs if oil purchases from adversarial nations continue.
  • Experts, including Vandana Heri from Vanda Insights, offer their perspectives on the unfolding events, shedding light on the possible outcomes for the oil market amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Investors are guided by Trump's statements

Analysts note that the most active Brent crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $71.81 per barrel.

In addition, it is noted that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil rose in price by 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $69.29 per barrel.

One cannot also ignore the fact that the Brent crude contract expiring on July 30 rose 18 cents to $72.69 per barrel.

Vandana Heri, founder of Vanda Insights, made a prediction on this matter.

The supply risk premium of $4-5 per barrel, which was introduced in recent days, is likely to be maintained unless Putin takes accommodative steps, she believes.

What is also important to understand is that Washington has already warned Beijing — the largest buyer of Russian oil — that it could face huge tariffs if it does not stop buying oil from aggressor countries.

