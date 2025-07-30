Trump announced his decision on Ukrainian refugees

American leader Donald Trump said that Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave their homeland due to Russia's war of aggression may receive permission to stay in the United States until the end of hostilities.

Trump is going to support Ukrainian refugees

One of the journalists asked the head of the White House whether he would allow Ukrainians in the United States to remain in the country until the end of a full-scale Russian war.

Donald Trump has made it clear that this is exactly what he plans to do.

I think so. We have a lot of people from Ukraine who have come to us, and we work with them. Donald Trump President of the United States

‼️President Trump tells me he will allow Ukrainians who fled the war to remain in the U.S. until the conflict ends: "We have a lot of people who came in from Ukraine. We’re working with them."@dwnews pic.twitter.com/C3mIftx1dT — Misha Komadovsky (@komadovsky) July 29, 2025

What is important to understand is that in January, after Donald Trump returned to the White House, officials from the US Department of Homeland Security ordered the suspension of a number of programs.

They provided opportunities for migrants to temporarily settle in the United States, including a key initiative allowing Ukrainians to enter the country.

In April, a loud scandal erupted after some Ukrainians in the United States under the humanitarian program received erroneous e-mail notifications about the cancellation of their status.