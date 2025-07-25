Erdogan reveals his plan for Trump-Putin meeting

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially confirmed to reporters that he intends to organize talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan is determined

On July 25, the Turkish president commented on the talks between Russia and Ukraine that took place in his country two days ago.

Against the backdrop of recent events, he has made it clear that he plans to organize a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.

This week we will be working to hold talks with Putin and Trump and see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

As mentioned earlier, the third round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on July 23, the main goal of which was to find a way to end the war.

Subsequently, Oleksandr Bevz, a freelance advisor to the head of the President's Office, officially confirmed that Zelensky's team, during a meeting with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, again proposed holding a meeting at the leadership level in August.

However, on July 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that Putin was not going to agree to talks with the Ukrainian leader in the near future.