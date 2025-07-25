General Hodges named possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Former commander of US forces in Europe, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, believes that there are several main scenarios for how the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could end.

Hodges outlined 4 scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The general noted that there are three or four scenarios, or variations thereof.

The best scenario is when the West really steps up, the US steps up, and we realize and act with the approach that Ukraine's victory over Russia is in our interests. Not out of mercy for Ukraine, but because it is in our interests, that it will help our economy, restore the supply of food and energy, which affect prices in Western countries. Ben Hodges Former Commander of US Forces in Europe

In addition, he said, it would send a powerful deterrent signal to China, “that we have the will and the ability to do such things.” And then, when Ukraine is in a strong enough position, Russia will exist within its borders.

The worst-case scenario, which the former commander believes is the least likely, is the possibility of a loss of political will and fatigue among Ukrainians, Europe, the United States, and Canada. In that case, Russia would not only absorb thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who would be forced to join the Russian army, but would also soon begin preparing to invade Moldova or even a NATO country like Latvia.

However, Hodges called the most likely scenario the "middle scenario": when in a year the situation will remain similar to the current one and will not be much different, unless some truly significant external changes occur.

It's hard to imagine that the situation from the outside will really change, but I hope that it can happen. For example, the Russian economy will go into complete decline, something will happen to Putin. Share

However, according to him, one cannot make plans in the hope that something like this might happen.

For myself, I imagine that Ukraine could adopt the Israeli approach, which is that until it becomes a member of NATO, it must make itself completely unacceptable to Russia, being in a constant state of war. This does not mean that fighting will take place there every day, but they (Ukrainians — ed.) will remain vigilant and fight Russian drones and missiles, as the Israelis fight Hezbollah.

He also expressed hope that Ukraine would continue to develop its defense industry, as the Israelis do, and have regional alliances that would help protect their flanks, for example, in the Black Sea.