General Hodges named possible scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Former commander of US forces in Europe, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, believes that there are several main scenarios for how the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine could end.
Points of attention
Hodges outlined 4 scenarios for the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
The general noted that there are three or four scenarios, or variations thereof.
In addition, he said, it would send a powerful deterrent signal to China, “that we have the will and the ability to do such things.” And then, when Ukraine is in a strong enough position, Russia will exist within its borders.
The worst-case scenario, which the former commander believes is the least likely, is the possibility of a loss of political will and fatigue among Ukrainians, Europe, the United States, and Canada. In that case, Russia would not only absorb thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who would be forced to join the Russian army, but would also soon begin preparing to invade Moldova or even a NATO country like Latvia.
However, Hodges called the most likely scenario the "middle scenario": when in a year the situation will remain similar to the current one and will not be much different, unless some truly significant external changes occur.
However, according to him, one cannot make plans in the hope that something like this might happen.
For myself, I imagine that Ukraine could adopt the Israeli approach, which is that until it becomes a member of NATO, it must make itself completely unacceptable to Russia, being in a constant state of war. This does not mean that fighting will take place there every day, but they (Ukrainians — ed.) will remain vigilant and fight Russian drones and missiles, as the Israelis fight Hezbollah.
He also expressed hope that Ukraine would continue to develop its defense industry, as the Israelis do, and have regional alliances that would help protect their flanks, for example, in the Black Sea.
And finally, I imagine that the GUR will be like the Mossad. And every Russian officer who was involved in any way in the murder or attack of Ukrainian civilians or in any other war crimes will look under their car and look over their shoulder for the rest of their lives, because they will know that the GUR is waiting for them.
