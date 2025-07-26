When Russia may start a war against Europe — Tusk's warning
When Russia may start a war against Europe — Tusk's warning

There is little time left in Europe
Source:  online.ua

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially warned that the aggressor country Russia may have the strength to "confront" Europe as early as 2027. That is why his country has begun to actively prepare for such a development.

Points of attention

  • The meetings and decisions undertaken by Poland, including discussions with NATO officials and intelligence heads, underscore the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for readiness and vigilance.
  • The looming specter of war has prompted a call for heightened readiness in the Polish army and concerted efforts to stabilize the situation in the country, reflecting the gravity of the potential conflict with Russia.

As Donald Tusk reported, he held a meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the acting Supreme Allied Commander of the United States in Europe, General Alexus Hrynkevich.

The latter recently sounded the alarm and warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was preparing for war against NATO, including Poland, in 2027.

I also had the opportunity to speak today with the former head of [British intelligence] MI6 and the new head of MI6. All these meetings, conversations, decisions are dedicated to one thing: Poland must be ready, well-prepared. The Polish army must be well-equipped, and the situation in Poland must be stable, so that we are ready for any scenario.

According to the politician, he is determined to make certain decisions that will directly relate to security issues.

In addition, Tusk intends to pay even more attention to "internal political stability" in his own country.

