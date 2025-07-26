"You will no longer have Europe." Trump publicly threatened the EU
Category
World
Publication date

"You will no longer have Europe." Trump publicly threatened the EU

Trump has started intimidating Europe again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to US leader Donald Trump, immigration is "killing Europe." He also made a dire prediction: if European leaders don't change this situation, they will simply lose their continent.

Points of attention

  • Trump highlights the US's strict immigration policies, stating that the country has not allowed a single illegal migrant in the past month and has deported many 'bad people.'
  • Trump's strong statement regarding immigration during his visit to Scotland has once again stirred controversy and raised concerns about transatlantic relations.

Trump has started intimidating Europe again

The head of the White House made a strong statement on this matter during an official visit to Scotland.

What is important to understand is that it will last as long as 5 days.

Regarding immigration, you better get a grip on yourself. You will no longer have Europe... You must stop this terrible invasion that is happening to Europe.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, he expressed his admiration for the work of those European leaders who prevent migration.

However, the American leader did not say who he meant — "so as not to humiliate others."

"Some people, some leaders, didn't let that happen. They don't get the recognition they deserve," Donald Trump stressed.

The head of the White House also drew attention to the fact that over the past month, the United States has not allowed a single illegal migrant into its country, and has also "deported a lot of bad people."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China does not want Russia to win the war — what is Xi's main goal?
What is China really seeking?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is Trump ready to impose strong sanctions against Russia — experts' forecast
What to expect next from Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban unexpectedly offered Ukraine "strategic cooperation"
Orban made a new absurd proposal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?