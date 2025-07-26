According to US leader Donald Trump, immigration is "killing Europe." He also made a dire prediction: if European leaders don't change this situation, they will simply lose their continent.
Trump has started intimidating Europe again
The head of the White House made a strong statement on this matter during an official visit to Scotland.
What is important to understand is that it will last as long as 5 days.
Against this background, he expressed his admiration for the work of those European leaders who prevent migration.
However, the American leader did not say who he meant — "so as not to humiliate others."
The head of the White House also drew attention to the fact that over the past month, the United States has not allowed a single illegal migrant into its country, and has also "deported a lot of bad people."
