"You will no longer have Europe." Trump publicly threatened the EU

According to US leader Donald Trump, immigration is "killing Europe." He also made a dire prediction: if European leaders don't change this situation, they will simply lose their continent.

Trump has started intimidating Europe again

The head of the White House made a strong statement on this matter during an official visit to Scotland.

What is important to understand is that it will last as long as 5 days.

Regarding immigration, you better get a grip on yourself. You will no longer have Europe... You must stop this terrible invasion that is happening to Europe. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, he expressed his admiration for the work of those European leaders who prevent migration.

However, the American leader did not say who he meant — "so as not to humiliate others."

"Some people, some leaders, didn't let that happen. They don't get the recognition they deserve," Donald Trump stressed. Share

The head of the White House also drew attention to the fact that over the past month, the United States has not allowed a single illegal migrant into its country, and has also "deported a lot of bad people."