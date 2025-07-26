Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, said his country was offering Ukraine "strategic cooperation" rather than full integration into the European Union out of an alleged fear of being drawn into a war with Russia.
Points of attention
- The conflicting narratives presented by Orban highlight the challenges and uncertainties faced by Ukraine in navigating its relationships with neighboring countries and the EU.
- The rhetoric employed by Orban serves as a reminder of the intricate balance of power and interests in Eastern Europe, with repercussions for regional stability and cooperation.
Orban made a new absurd proposal
According to him, official Budapest offers Kyiv strategic cooperation.
Putin's ally assures that it will be "pragmatic, flexible and based on mutual interests, not irreversible integration."
He also began to argue that current challenges require "considered decisions, not theatrical threats."
Against this background, Orban once again cynically called Ukraine a "buffer state."
