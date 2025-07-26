Orban unexpectedly offered Ukraine "strategic cooperation"

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, known for his pro-Russian stance, said his country was offering Ukraine "strategic cooperation" rather than full integration into the European Union out of an alleged fear of being drawn into a war with Russia.

Orban made a new absurd proposal

According to him, official Budapest offers Kyiv strategic cooperation.

Putin's ally assures that it will be "pragmatic, flexible and based on mutual interests, not irreversible integration."

Ukraine's membership in the EU would bring war to the very heart of Europe, and our families should not face such a risk. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He also began to argue that current challenges require "considered decisions, not theatrical threats."

Against this background, Orban once again cynically called Ukraine a "buffer state."

Today, Ukraine’s fate is that it is a buffer state bordering Russia. We are not ready to accept such a fate. The Hungarians have just escaped from this. We were also a buffer state during the Cold War. We were not part of the Soviet Union, but we were on the western perimeter of the Soviet Union, on the eastern perimeter of the Western world, but we were a buffer. We do not want to return to this position,” Orban shamelessly declared. Share