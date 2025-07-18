Orban made a scandalous statement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine
Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Telex

According to Balazs Orban, to end the war in Ukraine, "neutral mediators who will put pressure on both sides" are needed.

Points of attention

  • Balazs Orban calls for neutral mediators to end the war in Ukraine and restore diplomatic ties between the parties.
  • Hungary supports strengthening Europe's defense capabilities instead of providing weapons to Ukraine to avoid a potential confrontation with Russia.
  • The Hungarian position highlights that Ukrainians are fighting for themselves and not for the security of Europe, emphasizing the need for a unique approach to the conflict.

Balazs Orban, an advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said that Europe should not defend itself by providing support to Ukraine, as this would lead to a confrontation with Russia.

It is noted that the political director of the Hungarian Prime Minister did not agree with the opinion often heard in Europe that Ukraine is also fighting for the security of Europe in the war against the Russian Federation.

Therefore, the Hungarian position is unique. Ukrainians are fighting for themselves, and they have the right to do so. But this does not concern our security, we have never asked them to fight on our behalf. We do not want a confrontation with Russia. Ukrainians are doing their own thing, this is not a European issue. This is the decision of Ukrainians, and we will see what the result of this strategy will be.

According to Orban, ending the war in Ukraine requires "neutral mediators who will put pressure on both sides and restore communication channels." He positively noted the resumption of direct contacts between the United States and Russia.

When asked whether Hungary sees signs that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly ready to start peace talks, Balazs Orban said that from a diplomatic point of view it is a very difficult issue. However, he is "encouraged" by the fact that there have been previous talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Orban added that both Russia and Ukraine "want to continue fighting because they both believe that time is on their side and it is better for them to continue fighting."

Speaking about the discussions taking place in Europe about providing weapons to Ukraine, Viktor Orban's advisor said that Hungary supports the idea that Europe should strengthen its own defenses and increase its military spending.

There is currently a debate in Europe about whether to arm Ukraine or ourselves. The Hungarian position is quite clear: we should not defend ourselves through Ukraine, because that would lead to a confrontation with Russia, which we do not want. Instead, we need to strengthen European armies so that we can defend ourselves if necessary.

