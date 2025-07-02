In Hungary, after the completion of a survey on Ukraine's membership in the EU, a new advertising campaign was launched, where key rival Viktor Orban is compared to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and both are portrayed as "puppets".

Orban mocks Zelenskyy and opposition leader Magyar

The campaign was noticed by 444.hu journalists and social media users.

Posters with the slogan "like two eggs" appeared in public space, caricaturing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leader of the opposition party "Tisa" Peter Magyar, who could pose a serious challenge to Orban in the next elections.

The customer of the advertisement is Ellenállás Mozgalom Non-Profit Kft, whose name roughly translates as "National Resistance Movement".

In addition to the posters, there is also a video clip, which can be found, among other things, on the X social network, where they try to portray Peter Magyar as the "Hungarian Zelensky." The video uses many fragments from Zelensky's stage performances from the time he was a comedian. Share

Obviously media campaign started as well, with the following unskippable ad pic.twitter.com/I63GOhwbfB — SzabadonMagyarul 🇬🇧🇭🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@SzabadonMagyar) July 1, 2025

The accompanying text of the video states that Magyar and Zelensky are "as alike as two drops of water," including their love of the stage.

But they have something else in common — their masters. At their request, Zelensky is dragging Europe into war. The Hungarian Zelensky is in favor of letting Ukraine join the EU. Both Zelenskys are good actors. But this is not theater, this is reality. In situations like now, we don't need clowns.

The video has already garnered a million views on YouTube.

The social network X is already publishing memes created in response to the new campaign — instead of Zelensky and Orban, the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are depicted in egg halves.