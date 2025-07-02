Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has accused European Union leaders of making "impossible promises" to Ukraine over its bid to join the bloc, and he continues to publicly spread lies about the Ukrainian people.

Orban is spreading lies about Ukraine again

The pro-Russian politician once again repeated his arguments against Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Orban cynically intimidates official Brussels, saying that by accepting Ukraine into the bloc, they are "also accepting war."

Moreover, he added that in conditions of war and an unstable front, it is unclear what the borders and population of Ukraine are.

"Where are its borders? The population has fled. We don't know how many there are and how many there will be," Orban shamelessly declared.

Putin's aide also added that before joining the EU, Ukraine should have become a member of NATO, as was the case with other Central and Eastern European countries, and since this is "dangerous because it will provoke Russia," its entry into the EU without military security guarantees is "impossible."