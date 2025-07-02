"This is madness!" Orban caused a new scandal over Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has accused European Union leaders of making "impossible promises" to Ukraine over its bid to join the bloc, and he continues to publicly spread lies about the Ukrainian people.

Points of attention

  • Orban's insistence on Ukraine joining NATO before the EU raises concerns over provoking Russia and the complex geopolitics of the region.
  • The scandal highlights the challenges and complexities of Ukraine's European integration efforts amidst political manipulation and misinformation.

Orban is spreading lies about Ukraine again

The pro-Russian politician once again repeated his arguments against Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Orban cynically intimidates official Brussels, saying that by accepting Ukraine into the bloc, they are "also accepting war."

Moreover, he added that in conditions of war and an unstable front, it is unclear what the borders and population of Ukraine are.

"Where are its borders? The population has fled. We don't know how many there are and how many there will be," Orban shamelessly declared.

Putin's aide also added that before joining the EU, Ukraine should have become a member of NATO, as was the case with other Central and Eastern European countries, and since this is "dangerous because it will provoke Russia," its entry into the EU without military security guarantees is "impossible."

This is madness! We have to talk about it honestly. You can't fool a country that is fighting for its future. And the people of Brussels are fooling, deceiving Ukrainians. They are promising them something that is not possible.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Head of Government of Hungary

