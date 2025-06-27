Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban began claiming that the results of the so-called "referendum" on Ukraine's membership in the EU, organized by his team, allegedly made it possible to stop Ukraine's entry into the bloc.

Orban continues to terrorize Ukraine

According to the pro-Russian politician, Hungary "understands Ukrainians and sees their heroic struggle."

Putin's henchman also added that he allegedly wants to help Ukraine, but in a way that doesn't destroy his own country.

Ukraine's membership in the EU would mean that we would destroy ourselves. We would instantly be drawn into a war with Russia, and would bring it to the territory of the EU, and therefore to the territory of Hungary... Yesterday, thanks to over two million votes on "Voks2025", we stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union, — Viktor Orban cynically stated. Share

In addition, the Hungarian leader added that Ukraine remains an "undefined entity" through no fault of its own.

We don't even know what Ukraine is today, where its borders are. This danger existed in other countries of the former Soviet bloc as well. Viktor Orban Head of Government of Hungary

He also traditionally began to scare the world that World War III would begin if Ukraine was admitted to NATO.