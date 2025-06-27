Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban began claiming that the results of the so-called "referendum" on Ukraine's membership in the EU, organized by his team, allegedly made it possible to stop Ukraine's entry into the bloc.
Points of attention
- The Hungarian Prime Minister's comments not only misrepresent Ukraine's situation but also perpetuate fear-mongering regarding NATO membership and potential conflict escalation.
- Understanding the geopolitical implications of Orban's statements sheds light on the complex dynamics between Hungary, Ukraine, and Russia in the context of European integration and security.
Orban continues to terrorize Ukraine
According to the pro-Russian politician, Hungary "understands Ukrainians and sees their heroic struggle."
Putin's henchman also added that he allegedly wants to help Ukraine, but in a way that doesn't destroy his own country.
In addition, the Hungarian leader added that Ukraine remains an "undefined entity" through no fault of its own.
He also traditionally began to scare the world that World War III would begin if Ukraine was admitted to NATO.
