Orban shamefully stated that there is no threat from Russia to NATO countries
Orban shamefully stated that there is no threat from Russia to NATO countries

Orban
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again spoken out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO. He has promised to block the process. He also assured that there is no threat from Russia to Western countries.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban denies the threat from Russia to Western countries, emphasizing economic competitiveness over security concerns.
  • Orban opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, pledging to block the process and warning of potential war escalation for the EU.
  • The Hungarian Prime Minister's controversial remarks at the NATO summit in The Hague have drawn criticism, with several NATO member states expressing differing views on Ukrainian President Zelensky's participation.

Orban stood up for Russia at the NATO summit

Orban made the relevant statement after arriving at the NATO summit in The Hague.

NATO has nothing to do with Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, nor is Russia. My task is to keep it that way.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian Prime Minister also stated that Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union carries the risk of escalating war for the EU. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not see Russia as a real threat to NATO.

I don't think Russia poses any real threat to NATO. Because we are much stronger.

In his opinion, the main danger for Europe lies not in the military sphere, but in the loss of economic competitiveness, and not in security issues.

Yesterday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that several NATO member states do not want to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in The Hague. According to him, these are Hungary, Slovakia, the United States of America and Turkey.

However, on June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will still meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

In addition to meeting with the American leader, the Ukrainian President's program also includes meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, New Zealand Christopher Laxon, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

