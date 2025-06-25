Orban shamefully stated that there is no threat from Russia to NATO countries

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again spoken out against Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO. He has promised to block the process. He also assured that there is no threat from Russia to Western countries.
Orban stood up for Russia at the NATO summit
Orban made the relevant statement after arriving at the NATO summit in The Hague.
The Hungarian Prime Minister also stated that Ukraine's possible accession to the European Union carries the risk of escalating war for the EU. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not see Russia as a real threat to NATO.
I don't think Russia poses any real threat to NATO. Because we are much stronger.
In his opinion, the main danger for Europe lies not in the military sphere, but in the loss of economic competitiveness, and not in security issues.
However, on June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will still meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.
In addition to meeting with the American leader, the Ukrainian President's program also includes meetings with the Prime Ministers of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, New Zealand Christopher Laxon, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
