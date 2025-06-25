Orban made a new cynical appeal regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU
Orban made a new cynical appeal regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  Magyar Nemzet

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that several NATO member countries allegedly do not want to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in The Hague.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban expressed a negative attitude towards Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the NATO summit, citing Hungary's national interests.
  • Orban's statements have stirred controversy and strained relations between NATO member states and Ukraine, hindering cooperation and mutual understanding.
  • The Hungarian Prime Minister's remarks highlighted his opposition to Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU, prioritizing Hungary's national interests.

Orban made a cynical statement about the Hague summit and Ukraine's membership in NATO

Orban again speaks out against Ukraine.

The Americans, the Turks, the Slovaks, and we have made it clear that we do not want to sit at the same table with Mr. Zelenskyy when it comes to NATO.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Orban stressed that Zelenskyy's absence from the closed-door NATO leaders' meeting on June 25 is a "clear signal." He said it was "not a coincidence."

In diplomacy, it's not about where you are, it's about where you're not. That's more important. And this is exactly the case.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also noted that it is in his country's national interest not to be part of any integration community with Ukraine, neither in NATO nor in the EU.

Recall that the NATO summit started in The Hague on June 24. Western media previously reported that the Ukrainian president would not participate in the leaders' meeting. This was a concession to US President Donald Trump.

The White House later reported that US President Donald Trump may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit. Trump himself expressed this opinion.

