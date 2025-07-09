Orban is panicking over the EU's decision to launch a fund to support Ukraine

Hungary opposes the European Union's idea of creating a 100 billion euro fund to support Ukraine, calling it "war financing."
“Financing the war”: Hungary attacks the EU over Ukraine
This was announced by an advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Balazs Orban on Facebook.
"Europe is left without money — except when it comes to war. There will always be 100 billion euros for that," Balázs Orbán commented on the idea of new aid to Ukraine.
He complained that in reality such assistance supposedly means:
100 billion euros less for European competitiveness;
100 billion euros less for border protection;
100 billion euros less for European citizens, families, communities.
Balázs Orbán fantasized that such aid would be "just the beginning," as Ukraine allegedly asked for 1,000 billion euros.
As a reminder, Bloomberg previously reported, citing its own sources, that the EU wants to allocate 100 billion euros in the next seven-year budget to help Ukraine. They plan to create a special fund for this purpose.
To do this, the bloc's member states must support this idea.
