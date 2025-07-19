"Sending Hungarians' money to Ukraine". Orban promises to vote against EU budget

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again expressed his disagreement with the EU budget, fearing that funds from it will go to Ukraine and make his country "vulnerable to blackmail."

Orban does not want to vote on the EU budget through Ukraine

The Hungarian Prime Minister wrote about this on his Facebook page.

As Orban noted, he will not agree to an EU budget that "sends Hungarian money to Ukraine," which "ruins Hungarian farmers," and which "will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail."

I will never agree that we Hungarians will only receive the funding we deserve if we submit to Brussels' policies on war, immigration, and gender equality. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to the head of the Hungarian government, Brussels must understand that "Hungary's answer is never."

It is worth noting that the decision on the budget is made in the EU by a qualified majority, so Orban's position is not decisive or significant.

Orban recently said that 20-25% of the EU budget will go to Ukraine.

He also posted a post with the caption "I'm with the farmers" about a farmers' protest in Budapest, which was a response to the European Commission's proposal for the next long-term budget of the European Union, starting in 2028. Share

It should be noted that the draft long-term budget of the European Union for 2028-2034, which was also criticized by Germany, plans to allocate 100 billion euros to support Ukraine.