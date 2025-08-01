"This is disgusting." Trump harshly addressed Putin and announced his decision

American leader Donald Trump has threatened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with strong sanctions if the latter does not sign a peace agreement with Ukraine to end the war by August 8.
- Trump announces an upcoming diplomatic visit to Russia and the dispatch of his special envoy for the Middle East as part of efforts to address the conflict.
- The escalating tensions between the United States and Russia over the Ukraine conflict highlight the significant geopolitical implications and potential consequences for international relations.
Trump continues to threaten Putin
The head of the White House publicly reacted to the consequences of Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on the night of July 31.
At least 31 people are known to have died and about 160 were injured.
According to the American leader, he does not know for sure whether the new sanctions will be able to stop Putin, but he plans to impose them anyway.
In addition, Trump announced that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, would visit Russia.
The latter will fly with a diplomatic mission to Moscow immediately after completing his visit to Israel.
