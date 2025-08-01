"This is disgusting." Trump harshly addressed Putin and announced his decision

American leader Donald Trump has threatened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with strong sanctions if the latter does not sign a peace agreement with Ukraine to end the war by August 8.

Trump continues to threaten Putin

The head of the White House publicly reacted to the consequences of Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

At least 31 people are known to have died and about 160 were injured.

"What Russia is doing is disgusting," Donald Trump was indignant. Share

According to the American leader, he does not know for sure whether the new sanctions will be able to stop Putin, but he plans to impose them anyway.

We're going to impose sanctions — I don't know if sanctions bother him. They know about sanctions. I know more about sanctions and tariffs than anyone. I don't know if it's going to have an effect, but we're going to do it. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, Trump announced that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, would visit Russia.

The latter will fly with a diplomatic mission to Moscow immediately after completing his visit to Israel.