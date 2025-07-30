Kremlin publicly challenges Trump after his ultimatum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has made it clear that it doesn't care about US leader Donald Trump's ultimatum to end the war in Ukraine. Moscow has also boldly declared that it is not afraid of new US sanctions.

Putin is not going to comply with Trump's demand

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

The latter drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia has been "living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time."

The Russian dictator's spokesman also decided to boast that the Russian economy "operates under significant restrictions."

Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity on this issue and continue to monitor all statements by President Trump and other international representatives on this issue. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

By the way, recently former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev cynically stated that Trump is "playing a game of ultimatums with Russia."

Moreover, he bravado threatened that "every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war" and clarified that it was not between Russia and Ukraine, but between the Russian Federation and the United States.

The American leader recently acknowledged that his upcoming sanctions may indeed be ineffective in deterring Putin.