Trump imposes 25% tariffs on goods from India due to purchase of Russian oil and weapons
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of a 25% tariff on trade with India, citing that this country buys Russian oil and weapons.

  • US President Trump imposes a 25% tariff on goods from India, attributing it to the country's purchases of Russian oil and weapons.
  • India has been targeted due to high tariffs and trade barriers, making it challenging for the US to engage in business with the country.
  • Trump criticizes India for buying a significant amount of military equipment from Russia and being a major purchaser of Russian energy.

This is stated in Trump's message on his social network Truth Social.

Remember that although India is our friend, we have done relatively little business with it for many years because its tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world, and it also has the most stringent and onerous non-monetary trade barriers of any country.

In addition, Trump noted that India buys the vast majority of its military equipment from Russia and is the largest buyer of Russian energy, along with China.

At a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killings in Ukraine — ALL OF THIS IS NOT GOOD!

Trump noted that starting August 1, India will pay a 25% tariff on trade with the US and "penalties," but Trump did not specify what he meant.

