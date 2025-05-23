Trump announced 50% tariffs on EU goods
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump announced 50% tariffs on EU goods

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has announced the need to introduce a 50% tariff on imports of goods from the European Union.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on EU goods due to unfair trade practices by the European Union, citing a trade deficit exceeding $250 billion.
  • Trump accuses the EU of imposing trade barriers like value-added taxes, penalties, non-tariff restrictions, and currency manipulation, leading to the proposed tariffs starting June 1, 2025.
  • Negotiations between the US and the EU have been stagnant, prompting Trump to take action by proposing a significant tariff on all goods from the EU. The tariff would not apply to US-manufactured products.

Trump scares Europe with new tariffs

He made the corresponding statement on his Truth Social platform, arguing that the EU's trade policy towards the US was unfair.

According to Trump, the European Union allegedly imposes numerous trade barriers, including value-added taxes, penalties for American corporations, non-tariff restrictions, currency manipulation, and "baseless lawsuits," resulting in an annual US trade deficit with the EU of more than $250 billion.

Trump called it "totally unacceptable."

Trump's post

He stressed that negotiations with the EU are "not progressing," so he proposed in response to introduce a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.

I recommend imposing a 50% direct tariff on goods from the European Union, starting June 1, 2025. This tariff would not apply to products manufactured or assembled in the United States.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Earlier, the media reported that on May 23, the European Union's Chief Trade Representative, Maroš Šefčovič, will have a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Jamison Greer, to assess the progress of tariff negotiations.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU will introduce countermeasures in response to US tariffs — what is known
EU
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's tariffs. The World Trade Organization has issued a worrying forecast for the economy
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films
Donald Trump
Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?