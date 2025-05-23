Trump announced 50% tariffs on EU goods

US President Donald Trump has announced the need to introduce a 50% tariff on imports of goods from the European Union.

Trump scares Europe with new tariffs

He made the corresponding statement on his Truth Social platform, arguing that the EU's trade policy towards the US was unfair.

According to Trump, the European Union allegedly imposes numerous trade barriers, including value-added taxes, penalties for American corporations, non-tariff restrictions, currency manipulation, and "baseless lawsuits," resulting in an annual US trade deficit with the EU of more than $250 billion.

Trump called it "totally unacceptable."

Trump's post

He stressed that negotiations with the EU are "not progressing," so he proposed in response to introduce a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.

I recommend imposing a 50% direct tariff on goods from the European Union, starting June 1, 2025. This tariff would not apply to products manufactured or assembled in the United States. Donald Trump President of the United States

Earlier, the media reported that on May 23, the European Union's Chief Trade Representative, Maroš Šefčovič, will have a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Jamison Greer, to assess the progress of tariff negotiations.