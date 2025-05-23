Trump announced 50% tariffs on EU goods

US President Donald Trump has announced the need to introduce a 50% tariff on imports of goods from the European Union.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on EU goods due to unfair trade practices by the European Union, citing a trade deficit exceeding $250 billion.
- Trump accuses the EU of imposing trade barriers like value-added taxes, penalties, non-tariff restrictions, and currency manipulation, leading to the proposed tariffs starting June 1, 2025.
- Negotiations between the US and the EU have been stagnant, prompting Trump to take action by proposing a significant tariff on all goods from the EU. The tariff would not apply to US-manufactured products.
Trump scares Europe with new tariffs
He made the corresponding statement on his Truth Social platform, arguing that the EU's trade policy towards the US was unfair.
According to Trump, the European Union allegedly imposes numerous trade barriers, including value-added taxes, penalties for American corporations, non-tariff restrictions, currency manipulation, and "baseless lawsuits," resulting in an annual US trade deficit with the EU of more than $250 billion.
Trump called it "totally unacceptable."
He stressed that negotiations with the EU are "not progressing," so he proposed in response to introduce a 50 percent tariff on all goods from the EU, starting June 1, 2025.
Earlier, the media reported that on May 23, the European Union's Chief Trade Representative, Maroš Šefčovič, will have a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Jamison Greer, to assess the progress of tariff negotiations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-