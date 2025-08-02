Russian paratroopers fled en masse from Zaporizhia region

According to the partisan movement "ATESH", Russian invaders from the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Army, which is currently based in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhia region, are massively abandoning their units.

The Russian army faced a new problem

As “ATESH” was able to find out, the largest number of deserters is recorded in one of the regiment's battalions.

What is important to understand is that the key reason is the forced mobilization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Crimea.

The lack of rights, incompetence of the command, refusal to register reports, intimidation, and constant losses at the front only increase the desire to escape, the partisans emphasize.

It is worth noting that some Russian invaders are included in the lists of deserters even after being wounded.

"ATESH" also adds that they are being taken to the hospital without proper documentation, so commanders attribute their absence to the escape.

The practice of desertion is not new for the occupying army. Earlier, a whole group of Russian occupiers fled from the front near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The deserters served in the 1437th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. We are talking about at least a dozen deserters.

In addition, in Luhansk region, Russian deserters staged a mutiny, shooting a commander and two of his subordinates.