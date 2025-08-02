According to the partisan movement "ATESH", Russian invaders from the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Army, which is currently based in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhia region, are massively abandoning their units.
Points of attention
- Recent incidents of mass desertions and mutiny among Russian occupiers in Ukraine, including fleeing from the front near Pokrovsk and staged mutiny in Luhansk region, reflect the escalating challenges faced by the Russian Army.
- The situation of mass desertion poses a significant threat to the morale and effectiveness of Russian military operations in the Zaporizhia region and beyond.
The Russian army faced a new problem
As “ATESH” was able to find out, the largest number of deserters is recorded in one of the regiment's battalions.
What is important to understand is that the key reason is the forced mobilization of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Crimea.
It is worth noting that some Russian invaders are included in the lists of deserters even after being wounded.
"ATESH" also adds that they are being taken to the hospital without proper documentation, so commanders attribute their absence to the escape.
In addition, in Luhansk region, Russian deserters staged a mutiny, shooting a commander and two of his subordinates.
