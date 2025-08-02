"Will have no allies." US ambassador reveals Trump's plan for Putin

As noted by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, American leader Donald Trump has powerful leverage to diplomatically end Russia's war against Ukraine. First of all, the head of the White House can stop Putin's ability to finance the war, as well as deprive him of allies.

What is known about Trump's plan for Russia?

Matthew Whitaker made it clear that the US president's threats to impose sanctions are not empty words.

According to the American ambassador, Donald Trump is determined, Newsmax reports.

The bottom line is that Putin has to sell his oil. He sells it to China. He sells it to India. He sells it to Brazil. And these countries are now being pretty heavily leveraged because they do business with Russia, and Russia will have no friends. It will have no trading allies. And its ability to finance this war will be gone,” the US ambassador to NATO stressed. Share

He believes this will force Putin to return to peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Matthew Whitaker also added that Kyiv and Moscow must reach an agreement, which will likely not be ideal for them.