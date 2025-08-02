"Will have no allies." US ambassador reveals Trump's plan for Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date

"Will have no allies." US ambassador reveals Trump's plan for Putin

What is known about Trump's plan for Russia?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As noted by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, American leader Donald Trump has powerful leverage to diplomatically end Russia's war against Ukraine. First of all, the head of the White House can stop Putin's ability to finance the war, as well as deprive him of allies.

Points of attention

  • Whitaker highlights that the US holds all the cards in this situation, with Trump at the helm. The American diplomat warns that Trump has multiple options at his disposal to address the conflict.
  • The plan outlined by Whitaker suggests that Putin will have no friends and that the US has significant leverage to influence the outcome of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

What is known about Trump's plan for Russia?

Matthew Whitaker made it clear that the US president's threats to impose sanctions are not empty words.

According to the American ambassador, Donald Trump is determined, Newsmax reports.

The bottom line is that Putin has to sell his oil. He sells it to China. He sells it to India. He sells it to Brazil. And these countries are now being pretty heavily leveraged because they do business with Russia, and Russia will have no friends. It will have no trading allies. And its ability to finance this war will be gone,” the US ambassador to NATO stressed.

He believes this will force Putin to return to peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Matthew Whitaker also added that Kyiv and Moscow must reach an agreement, which will likely not be ideal for them.

"All the cards are in the hands of the United States of America. And most importantly, all the cards are in the hands of Donald Trump. This is not the last option he has," the American diplomat warned.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's nuclear submarines could be hit by a tsunami
The earthquake and tsunami created additional problems for Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"An Ambitious Goal." US and NATO Hold Secret Talks on Ukraine
US-NATO talks on Ukraine — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very bad things." Trump explained his unexpected decision regarding Russia
Trump doesn't want to put up with Medvedev's antics

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?