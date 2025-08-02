"Will have no allies." US ambassador reveals Trump's plan for Putin

As noted by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, American leader Donald Trump has powerful leverage to diplomatically end Russia's war against Ukraine. First of all, the head of the White House can stop Putin's ability to finance the war, as well as deprive him of allies.
Points of attention
- Whitaker highlights that the US holds all the cards in this situation, with Trump at the helm. The American diplomat warns that Trump has multiple options at his disposal to address the conflict.
- The plan outlined by Whitaker suggests that Putin will have no friends and that the US has significant leverage to influence the outcome of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
What is known about Trump's plan for Russia?
Matthew Whitaker made it clear that the US president's threats to impose sanctions are not empty words.
According to the American ambassador, Donald Trump is determined, Newsmax reports.
He believes this will force Putin to return to peace negotiations with Ukraine.
Matthew Whitaker also added that Kyiv and Moscow must reach an agreement, which will likely not be ideal for them.
