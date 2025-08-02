"Very bad things." Trump explained his unexpected decision regarding Russia

US President Donald Trump said that nuclear submarines, which he ordered to be relocated due to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, are now closer to Russia. The White House chief made it clear that this was all due to the “sharp tongue” of a Putin ally.

Trump doesn't want to put up with Medvedev's antics

Medvedev said some very bad things on the subject of nuclear weapons. And when you mention the word "nuclear," you know, my eyes light up. And I say we better be careful, because that's the biggest threat. He didn't have to say that. He has a sharp tongue. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, he is paying attention to these loud statements.

The head of the White House is convinced that the States must always be prepared for any scenarios.

"That's why I sent two nuclear submarines to the region. I just want to make sure that his words are just words, and nothing more," Donald Trump explained his decision. Share

He officially confirmed that they are now closer to Russia.

According to the US president, Putin wants to try to take over all of Ukraine.