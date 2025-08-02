US President Donald Trump said that nuclear submarines, which he ordered to be relocated due to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, are now closer to Russia. The White House chief made it clear that this was all due to the “sharp tongue” of a Putin ally.
Points of attention
- Trump expressed disappointment in the escalating tensions and conflict with Russia, reflecting on missed opportunities for peaceful resolutions.
- The decision to deploy two nuclear submarines closer to Russia signals a strategic move by the US to monitor and respond to potential threats in the region.
Trump doesn't want to put up with Medvedev's antics
According to the American leader, he is paying attention to these loud statements.
The head of the White House is convinced that the States must always be prepared for any scenarios.
He officially confirmed that they are now closer to Russia.
According to the US president, Putin wants to try to take over all of Ukraine.
