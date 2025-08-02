"An Ambitious Goal." US and NATO Hold Secret Talks on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"An Ambitious Goal." US and NATO Hold Secret Talks on Ukraine

US-NATO talks on Ukraine — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Reuters has learned that the United States and NATO are privately discussing a new approach to providing military aid to Ukraine. What is important to understand is that it would involve paying for American weapons with funds from European members of the Alliance.

Points of attention

  • This ambitious approach signifies a significant move towards supporting Ukraine with essential weapons for its Armed Forces.
  • The new mechanism will streamline the process of supplying American weapons to Ukraine, enhancing Kyiv's defense capabilities.

US-NATO talks on Ukraine — what is known

According to 3 insiders, Alliance members, the US, and Ukraine are actively working on creating a new mechanism.

Its main goal is to supply Kyiv with weapons from the list of priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, known under the acronym PURL.

Under the new plan, Ukraine will independently select the priority weapons it needs, in tranches of approximately $500 million, and NATO allies, coordinated by Secretary General Mark Rutte, will evaluate the selection.

Only after that will it be determined who will pay for the new supplies.

Kyiv's allies believe that this approach will make it possible to provide Ukraine with weapons worth $10 billion.

"This is a starting point, and this is an ambitious goal that we are striving for. We are moving in this direction now. We support this ambition. We need this volume," one of the insiders told reporters.

The new approach will make it possible to de facto bypass the lengthy procedures for selling weapons to the US to replenish its own stocks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov revealed to Kellogg Russia's plan for war against NATO
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the meeting between Budanov and Kellogg?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It will hit hard." NATO Secretary General addresses Putin's allies
NATO Secretary General threatens Putin's henchmen
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Austrian government unexpectedly spoke about joining NATO
Austria may become a member of NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?