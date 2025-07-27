The Austrian government unexpectedly spoke about joining NATO

The head of Austrian diplomacy, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, has officially confirmed that she is open to a public discussion on the country's potential abandonment of neutrality and possible accession to NATO.

As Beate Meinl-Reisinger notes, she eventually came to the conclusion that neutrality could not protect anyone.

Her country is particularly frightened by Russia, which is resorting to increasingly aggressive actions.

That is why official Vienna is increasingly thinking about investing in its own defense capabilities, as well as in partnerships.

"I am fundamentally very open to public debates about the future of Austrian security and defense policy. Although there is currently no majority in parliament or among the population for NATO membership, such debates can be very fruitful," the Austrian Foreign Minister emphasized.

According to the diplomat, her country cannot ignore the fact that the world has really changed.

Beate Meinl-Reisinger is convinced that in the EU, Austria already has an ally who will protect it in an emergency.