The Austrian government unexpectedly spoke about joining NATO

The head of Austrian diplomacy, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, has officially confirmed that she is open to a public discussion on the country's potential abandonment of neutrality and possible accession to NATO.
Points of attention
- Austria acknowledges the evolving world dynamics and the role of the EU as an ally in ensuring security, while also actively supporting European security and defense initiatives.
- Amid discussions on joining NATO, Austria aims to enhance its security posture and contribute to the collective security efforts within the EU and beyond.
Austria may become a member of NATO
As Beate Meinl-Reisinger notes, she eventually came to the conclusion that neutrality could not protect anyone.
Her country is particularly frightened by Russia, which is resorting to increasingly aggressive actions.
That is why official Vienna is increasingly thinking about investing in its own defense capabilities, as well as in partnerships.
According to the diplomat, her country cannot ignore the fact that the world has really changed.
Beate Meinl-Reisinger is convinced that in the EU, Austria already has an ally who will protect it in an emergency.
