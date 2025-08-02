"It's better not to joke with him." Trump's ally appealed to Putin and Medvedev

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of the US president, has responded to recent cynical statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his ally Dmitry Medvedev. According to the American politician, Donald Trump is not the kind of person who will ignore and forgive.

Graham warned that Russia could eventually catch up

According to the American senator, Donald Trump is not in the mood for conflict, but he will act decisively if there is simply no other choice.

To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace, not conflict. But please understand: he is not Obama, he is not Biden, and he is not to be trifled with. You will outplay him. Lindsey Graham American Republican Senator

What is important to understand is that on August 1, Donald Trump stated on the Truth Social social network that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in the relevant regions.

This happened after cynical threats by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev against the United States.

According to the American leader, he was forced to do this to protect his citizens.