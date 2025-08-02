"It's better not to joke with him." Trump's ally appealed to Putin and Medvedev
Category
Politics
Publication date

"It's better not to joke with him." Trump's ally appealed to Putin and Medvedev

Graham warned that Russia could eventually catch up
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of the US president, has responded to recent cynical statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his ally Dmitry Medvedev. According to the American politician, Donald Trump is not the kind of person who will ignore and forgive.

Points of attention

  • Tensions between the US and Russia are on the rise, with both sides engaging in provocative rhetoric and actions.
  • The exchange between American and Russian leaders underscores the delicate balance of power and the potential for conflict escalation.

Graham warned that Russia could eventually catch up

According to the American senator, Donald Trump is not in the mood for conflict, but he will act decisively if there is simply no other choice.

To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace, not conflict. But please understand: he is not Obama, he is not Biden, and he is not to be trifled with. You will outplay him.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham

American Republican Senator

What is important to understand is that on August 1, Donald Trump stated on the Truth Social social network that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in the relevant regions.

This happened after cynical threats by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev against the United States.

According to the American leader, he was forced to do this to protect his citizens.

The day before, Medvedev published a post in which he mentioned the Soviet automatic nuclear strike system — "Dead Hand", and also called on Trump to "remember your favorite movies about the walking dead."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has the most powerful trump card against Russia
The final move is Trump's
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Senate opposed Trump and voted for large-scale aid for Ukraine
What is known about the decision of the US Senate Appropriations Committee?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump declared readiness for nuclear war with Russia
Trump made it clear that he is not afraid of Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?