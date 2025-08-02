US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the United States is fully prepared for a nuclear conflict with aggressor Russia, once again responding to public threats by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
- The statements made by Trump reflect his determination to prioritize the safety of the American people in the face of escalating threats from Russia.
- The situation underscores the critical importance of international relations and diplomacy in averting a catastrophic nuclear conflict between two major world powers.
Trump made it clear that he is not afraid of Russia
The head of the White House officially confirmed that he had ordered the immediate deployment of American nuclear submarines.
This happened after threats from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about the possibility of war between Russia and the United States began to be heard loudly.
According to Trump, he considers them a direct threat to the American people.
As the head of the White House noted, when he hears threats of nuclear weapons, he is determined to do everything possible to protect all Americans.
