Trump declared readiness for nuclear war with Russia

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the United States is fully prepared for a nuclear conflict with aggressor Russia, once again responding to public threats by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump made it clear that he is not afraid of Russia

The head of the White House officially confirmed that he had ordered the immediate deployment of American nuclear submarines.

This happened after threats from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about the possibility of war between Russia and the United States began to be heard loudly.

According to Trump, he considers them a direct threat to the American people.

We had to do it. We just have to be careful. A threat was made, and we don't think it was appropriate. So I have to be very careful. I'm doing this for the safety of our people. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the head of the White House noted, when he hears threats of nuclear weapons, he is determined to do everything possible to protect all Americans.