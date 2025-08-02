Trump declared readiness for nuclear war with Russia
Trump declared readiness for nuclear war with Russia

Source:  Sky News

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that the United States is fully prepared for a nuclear conflict with aggressor Russia, once again responding to public threats by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

  • The statements made by Trump reflect his determination to prioritize the safety of the American people in the face of escalating threats from Russia.
  • The situation underscores the critical importance of international relations and diplomacy in averting a catastrophic nuclear conflict between two major world powers.

The head of the White House officially confirmed that he had ordered the immediate deployment of American nuclear submarines.

This happened after threats from Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev about the possibility of war between Russia and the United States began to be heard loudly.

According to Trump, he considers them a direct threat to the American people.

We had to do it. We just have to be careful. A threat was made, and we don't think it was appropriate. So I have to be very careful. I'm doing this for the safety of our people.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As the head of the White House noted, when he hears threats of nuclear weapons, he is determined to do everything possible to protect all Americans.

The threat was made by the former president of Russia, and we are going to protect our people, the American leader emphasized.

