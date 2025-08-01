Trump declassified Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during 2025

US President Donald Trump said on August 1 that Russia had lost more than 112,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

Trump announced the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

He wrote about this on Truth Social.

Without citing the source of the data, Trump announced that in just one month, "nearly 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in the senseless war with Ukraine."

Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That's a lot of unnecessary DEATHS! Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump did not specify whether he was referring to losses only in terms of dead or including the wounded.

The US president also shared his data on Ukrainian losses, which since the beginning of the year amount to "approximately 8,000 soldiers, and this number does not include those missing."

Trump's post

Ukraine also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, when Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. This war should not have happened — it is Biden's war, not "Trump's". I am only here to try to stop it!

It should be noted that this is the first time that Donald Trump has publicly shared data on Russian and Ukrainian losses in the war. Before that, he only mentioned that Russia and Ukraine are losing about 5,000 soldiers every day.

In July, British intelligence estimated that Russia could lose approximately 236,000 soldiers killed and wounded in the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2025 alone.

In early June, British intelligence noted that since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, Russia has lost about 1 million soldiers killed and wounded.