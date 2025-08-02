Ukraine successfully strikes several military targets in Russia — photos and video

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of August 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck verified targets of the aggressor country Russia, which are actively used by the enemy to wage a war of aggression. What is important to understand is that a powerful “cotton” thundered in various regions of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the new "cotton" was a response to the recent terrorist attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities, the killing and wounding of civilians.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the enemy's oil refining enterprises — the Ryazan and Novokuybeshiv oil refineries.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on the Anna Naftoproduct fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region.

In addition, the enterprise JSC "Penza Production Association "Electroprylad", which specializes in the production of secure telecommunications complexes, cryptographic communication equipment, and printed circuit boards for military equipment, was affected. Share

Many explosions were heard, and powerful fires broke out on the territory of these facilities.

More details about the consequences of the attacks will be announced later.