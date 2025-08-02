Ukraine successfully strikes several military targets in Russia — photos and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine successfully strikes several military targets in Russia — photos and video

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of August 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck verified targets of the aggressor country Russia, which are actively used by the enemy to wage a war of aggression. What is important to understand is that a powerful “cotton” thundered in various regions of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Explosions and fires were reported at targeted facilities, signaling significant damage inflicted by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • More details about the consequences and impact of the strikes are expected to be released soon.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the new "cotton" was a response to the recent terrorist attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities, the killing and wounding of civilians.

According to the latest data, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the enemy's oil refining enterprises — the Ryazan and Novokuybeshiv oil refineries.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on the Anna Naftoproduct fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region.

In addition, the enterprise JSC "Penza Production Association "Electroprylad", which specializes in the production of secure telecommunications complexes, cryptographic communication equipment, and printed circuit boards for military equipment, was affected.

Many explosions were heard, and powerful fires broke out on the territory of these facilities.

More details about the consequences of the attacks will be announced later.

The combat work was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale drone attack on various regions of the Russian Federation
“Bavovna” in Russia on August 2 — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"An Ambitious Goal." US and NATO Hold Secret Talks on Ukraine
US-NATO talks on Ukraine — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed two civilians in Kherson
Kherson OVA
Kherson residents continue to die due to Russian attacks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?