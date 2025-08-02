Russians killed two civilians in Kherson

The Kherson Regional Military Administration draws the attention of the international community to the fact that on the morning of August 2 alone, Russian invaders took the lives of two peaceful residents of Kherson.
Points of attention
- Local authorities emphasize the devastating impact of Russian shelling on residential areas, with reports of homes being set on fire and civilians trapped under rubble.
- The tragic events in Kherson serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and the protection of innocent lives in the region.
Kherson residents continue to die due to Russian attacks
According to the Kherson OVA, a 68-year-old woman received fatal injuries as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district.
In addition, two more civilians were injured — a 41-year-old man with a blast injury, multiple injuries to the torso and limbs, and a 79-year-old man with a blast injury.
Local authorities emphasize that in the Dnipro district, the Russian army set fire to a residential building, and a man's body was recovered from under the rubble of the house.
It is also indicated that at around 05:00 the enemy fired artillery at Belozerka.
Two local men, aged 56 and 55, were injured in the new enemy attack. They were at home at the time of the attack.
In addition, it is noted that at least three people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Civilian infrastructure facilities were also hit by enemy attacks.
