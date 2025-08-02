Russians killed two civilians in Kherson

The Kherson Regional Military Administration draws the attention of the international community to the fact that on the morning of August 2 alone, Russian invaders took the lives of two peaceful residents of Kherson.

Kherson residents continue to die due to Russian attacks

According to the Kherson OVA, a 68-year-old woman received fatal injuries as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district.

In addition, two more civilians were injured — a 41-year-old man with a blast injury, multiple injuries to the torso and limbs, and a 79-year-old man with a blast injury.

Local authorities emphasize that in the Dnipro district, the Russian army set fire to a residential building, and a man's body was recovered from under the rubble of the house.

It is also indicated that at around 05:00 the enemy fired artillery at Belozerka.

Two local men, aged 56 and 55, were injured in the new enemy attack. They were at home at the time of the attack.

In total, one person died in the Kherson region on August 1, and 9 more were injured. Share

In addition, it is noted that at least three people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region.