During the night of August 2, powerful explosions were heard in several regions of Russia. According to local residents, they witnessed new drone attacks, which caused fires at oil refineries, explosions at radio factories and near a military airfield.

“Bavovna” in Russia on August 2 — first details

Russians are posting a video of a massive fire online. According to preliminary data, it broke out on the territory of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region.

In the footage, you can hear the sounds of drones flying and the operation of air defense systems.

A little later, the governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, officially acknowledged the drone strike on Novokuibyshevsk.

This morning, enemy UAVs attacked one of the industrial enterprises in Novokuibyshevsk. Emergency services are working at the scene, Putin's protege said.

According to Fedorishchev, temporary restrictions on mobile Internet have been introduced in the region, and the Samara airport has suspended operations.

In addition, Ukrainian drones likely attacked JSC "Production Association "Electropribor" in the city of Penza, Penza Region.

What is important to understand is that it is directly related to the Russian defense sector and is engaged in the production of control elements for Russian missile systems and communication systems.

Nearby is also the only Russian defense plant that produces combat control points for air defense units — JSC Radiozavod — and it was also hit.

According to local residents, powerful explosions thundered near the Diaghilev airfield, located in the Ryazan region.

Another oil refinery was likely hit in the city of Ryazan.

According to preliminary data, the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions were also hit by drone strikes.