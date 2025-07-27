Large-scale "bavovna" in Russia. Drones hit an enemy substation

During the night of July 27, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked various regions of the aggressor country. Thus, it is known that the drones hit a substation in the railway area of the village of Oktyabrsky, Volgograd region of Russia, which supplies electricity to the railway tracks.

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 27 — first details

According to the Governor of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, falling drone debris disrupted the power supply to the railway contact network in the Oktyabrsky district.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Rosaviatsia announced the introduction of restrictions on the operation of Volgograd Airport for the reception and release of aircraft.

Systematic work is underway to disable the enemy's important railway connections, which are used to transfer military logistics (of the Russian occupation army — ed.), writes the Exilenova+ telegram channel. Share

Interestingly, netizens have already geolocated footage from the scene of the fire after the attack and concluded that the drones hit an electrical substation that supplies electricity via railways.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that during last night their air defense destroyed and intercepted 99 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: