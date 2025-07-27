Large-scale "bavovna" in Russia. Drones hit an enemy substation

During the night of July 27, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked various regions of the aggressor country. Thus, it is known that the drones hit a substation in the railway area of the village of Oktyabrsky, Volgograd region of Russia, which supplies electricity to the railway tracks.
Points of attention
- Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have destroyed and intercepted 99 Ukrainian drones in various regions, including occupied Crimea.
- The attack led to the introduction of restrictions on the operation of Volgograd Airport, showcasing the broader impact of the drone strike on critical infrastructure.
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 27 — first details
According to the Governor of the Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, falling drone debris disrupted the power supply to the railway contact network in the Oktyabrsky district.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Rosaviatsia announced the introduction of restrictions on the operation of Volgograd Airport for the reception and release of aircraft.
Interestingly, netizens have already geolocated footage from the scene of the fire after the attack and concluded that the drones hit an electrical substation that supplies electricity via railways.
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that during last night their air defense destroyed and intercepted 99 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:
36 — over the territory of the Bryansk region,
21 — over the territory of the Smolensk region,
10 — over the territory of the Kaluga region,
9 each — over the territories of the Volgograd and Rostov regions,
2 each — over the territories of the Voronezh and Kursk regions and over the Black Sea,
1 each — over the territories of the Moscow region, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Tambov regions.
And also 4 — over occupied Crimea.
