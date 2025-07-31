"Bavovna" in Penza, Russia. Drones hit defense radio factory — video

On the morning of July 31, drones attacked a radio factory in Penza, Russia. After the explosion, a fire broke out at the defense enterprise.

"Bavovna" in Penza, Russia: a defense radio factory is on fire

“It’s flying straight to VEM!” — Penza residents previously stated in a video that UAVs attacked the VEM plant — this enterprise is now called V. A. Revunov EVT and produces, in particular, computing equipment for the Ministry of Defense

Next to it is the only Russian defense plant that produces combat control points for air defense units — JSC Radiozavod.

Residents of Penza on the morning of July 31 shot a video of the moment of the UAV attack on the city and claimed that the drone was flying to the local VEM plant — this is JSC "Penza Production Association of Electronic Devices named after V. A. Revunov." The plant produces household appliances, and even the enterprise produces computer equipment for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On April 11, 2023, the company was included in Canada's sanctions list of "organizations involved in Putin's war." The plant is located at 13 Gagarin Street.

A few hundred meters away is another largest defense plant, Radiozavod JSC. As stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the target of the attack was precisely that plant.

According to him, this enterprise specializes in the production of modern communications equipment for the Russian armed forces, in particular:

mobile control complexes;

automated combat control systems;

radio stations for the Ground Forces, Airborne Forces and Strategic Missile Forces;

modernized command and staff vehicles (CSVs) based on armored vehicles.

According to Kovalenko, this is an important enterprise that provides critical needs of the Russian army, and its defeat could have consequences for the Russian military command system.

JSC "Radiozavod" is the only manufacturer of combat control points for air defense units of the ground forces. Since 2013, the company has been part of the holding company JSC "Roselectronics" (State Corporation "Rostekhnologii").

In the summer of 2023, JSC Radiozavod presented to Governor Oleg Melnychenko its new air defense system (ADS), which can be used to combat drones.

The plant is under sanctions by the US, EU, and Canada.