Conflict with the CCC in Vinnytsia — the first reaction of the National Police has appeared

The National Police of Vinnytsia Region officially confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident that occurred near the stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center.
Points of attention
- The National Police took measures to remove individuals attempting to enter the facility and are currently maintaining public order in the area.
- Stay informed about the developing situation in Vinnytsia and the efforts of the authorities to manage the conflict and ensure compliance with the law.
The National Police issued an official comment
According to representatives of the Vinnytsia Region National Police Headquarters, during events to notify residents of the region about mobilization, CCC servicemen found and detained a man who was wanted for evading military service.
In addition, it is noted that about 80 citizens approached the institution, some of whom broke down the gates of the facility and tried to break inside.
Police measures were taken against the aforementioned individuals in order to force them out of the facility.
In addition, it is noted that police representatives are currently conducting an inspection and ensuring public order near the building.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-