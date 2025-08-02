Conflict with the CCC in Vinnytsia — the first reaction of the National Police has appeared

The National Police of Vinnytsia Region officially confirmed that it has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident that occurred near the stadium in Vinnytsia between citizens and employees of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

According to representatives of the Vinnytsia Region National Police Headquarters, during events to notify residents of the region about mobilization, CCC servicemen found and detained a man who was wanted for evading military service.

Later, a group of people, including representatives of a public organization, arrived at the temporary location of the CCC and, demanding the release of the man, engaged in a conflict with the military personnel, the official statement said. Share

In addition, it is noted that about 80 citizens approached the institution, some of whom broke down the gates of the facility and tried to break inside.

Police measures were taken against the aforementioned individuals in order to force them out of the facility.

In addition, it is noted that police representatives are currently conducting an inspection and ensuring public order near the building.