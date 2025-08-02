Air Defense Forces Reveal Details of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of August 1-2, the Russian army carried out an attack on Ukraine with 53 air attack vehicles: 45 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense, 45 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on August 1-2 — what is known

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on August 1.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea, as well as 8 high-speed (jet) UAVs from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 45 air targets: 8 jet drones and 37 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

In addition, it is indicated that 8 UAVs were hit in 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) in 2 locations.