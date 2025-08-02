The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two artillery systems of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the AFU highlights the use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and shelling by the enemy forces on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- Stay informed with the latest infographics and updates on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 2.08.25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,055,210 (+1,010) people
tanks — 11068 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,069 (+1) units
artillery systems — 30982 (+38) units
MLRS — 1452 (+1) units
air defense means — 1203 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49196 (+139)
cruise missiles — 3551 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57024 (+130)
special equipment — 3935 (+0)
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-