The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army — infographics

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2025


Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the AFU highlights the use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and shelling by the enemy forces on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
  • Stay informed with the latest infographics and updates on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 2.08.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,055,210 (+1,010) people

  • tanks — 11068 (+0) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,069 (+1) units

  • artillery systems — 30982 (+38) units

  • MLRS — 1452 (+1) units

  • air defense means — 1203 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49196 (+139)

  • cruise missiles — 3551 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57024 (+130)

  • special equipment — 3935 (+0)

The enemy carried out 49 air strikes, used 82 guided bombs, used 1,394 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out about four thousand shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

