Russia's nuclear submarines could be hit by a tsunami

As The Telegraph has learned, the Russian nuclear submarine base in the village of Rybachy may have been damaged by the powerful earthquake and tsunami in Kamchatka.

The earthquake and tsunami created additional problems for Russia

Journalists carefully analyzed images taken by the Umbra Space satellite the day after the earthquake.

They indicate that part of one of the piers has changed its position: there is a high probability that the structure was torn from its place by powerful waves.

There is currently no evidence that a submarine was near the damaged pier at the time of the natural disaster.

According to experts, in general, damage to the structure itself will not have any special consequences for the Russian fleet.

The editorial office of the publication draws attention to the fact that it is also important to find out what other damage the military base in the village of Rybachy may have suffered.

What is important to understand is that the tsunami hit it just 15 minutes after the earthquake.

It is still unclear whether the Russians managed to get the moored submarines out to sea before the waves hit them.