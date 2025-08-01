Russia's nuclear submarines could be hit by a tsunami
Category
World
Publication date

Russia's nuclear submarines could be hit by a tsunami

The earthquake and tsunami created additional problems for Russia
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

As The Telegraph has learned, the Russian nuclear submarine base in the village of Rybachy may have been damaged by the powerful earthquake and tsunami in Kamchatka.

Points of attention

  • Despite the structural damage not posing immediate consequences, further assessments are needed to determine the full extent of the base's damage and implications for nuclear submarines at high alert.
  • The proximity of Rybachy to the United States emphasizes the strategic importance of the base, which is equipped with specialized facilities for submarine operations, maintenance, and servicing.

The earthquake and tsunami created additional problems for Russia

Journalists carefully analyzed images taken by the Umbra Space satellite the day after the earthquake.

They indicate that part of one of the piers has changed its position: there is a high probability that the structure was torn from its place by powerful waves.

There is currently no evidence that a submarine was near the damaged pier at the time of the natural disaster.

According to experts, in general, damage to the structure itself will not have any special consequences for the Russian fleet.

The editorial office of the publication draws attention to the fact that it is also important to find out what other damage the military base in the village of Rybachy may have suffered.

What is important to understand is that the tsunami hit it just 15 minutes after the earthquake.

It is still unclear whether the Russians managed to get the moored submarines out to sea before the waves hit them.

Rybachy is the closest base to the United States for Russian nuclear submarines that are on the highest alert. Therefore, it also has special port facilities for equipping, repairing, and servicing submarines.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump warned of possible failure to contain Putin
Trump admitted that he may not be able to handle Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tankers with Russian oil got stuck at sea — what happened?
Russia is facing a new serious problem
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers advance in Zaporizhia
What is known about the new achievements of Ukrainian fighters?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?