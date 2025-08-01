Tankers with Russian oil got stuck at sea — what happened?
Russia is facing a new serious problem
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, at least four tankers carrying Russian oil have been stranded off the western coast of India. As is known, purchases of Russian “black gold” in Asia have come under scrutiny amid pressure from the US and the EU.

  • Russian oil grades, primarily Urals, are the focus of attention, with tankers like Achilles, Elyte, Destan, and Horae stuck at sea after coming under EU and British sanctions.
  • The Donald Trump administration's threat of large import duties and sanctions on oil purchases from Russia has further complicated the situation for India's oil imports.

Journalists were able to learn that the tankers "Achilles" and "Elyte" are currently stuck near Jamnagar.

What is important to understand is that they are supposed to unload in Sikka on August 2 and 3 after picking up cargo from Primorsk and Ust-Lug at the end of June.

It's no secret that the main Russian oil grade, Urals, is loaded there in most cases.

Each of the tankers mentioned has already come under sanctions from the EU and Britain.

More than a third of India's oil imports come from Russia, and these shipments have attracted attention in recent weeks, starting with a new round of EU sanctions in mid-July.

As is known, on July 30, the Donald Trump administration stated that oil purchases from Russia were grounds for imposing large import duties on India, and also threatened new sanctions for the purchase of this oil.

Two more tankers, the Destan and the Horae, are stuck at sea, waiting further offshore with Russian oil after taking their cargoes between June 24 and July 1.

