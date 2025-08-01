According to Bloomberg, at least four tankers carrying Russian oil have been stranded off the western coast of India. As is known, purchases of Russian “black gold” in Asia have come under scrutiny amid pressure from the US and the EU.

Russia is facing a new serious problem

Journalists were able to learn that the tankers "Achilles" and "Elyte" are currently stuck near Jamnagar.

What is important to understand is that they are supposed to unload in Sikka on August 2 and 3 after picking up cargo from Primorsk and Ust-Lug at the end of June.

It's no secret that the main Russian oil grade, Urals, is loaded there in most cases.

Each of the tankers mentioned has already come under sanctions from the EU and Britain.

More than a third of India's oil imports come from Russia, and these shipments have attracted attention in recent weeks, starting with a new round of EU sanctions in mid-July. Share

As is known, on July 30, the Donald Trump administration stated that oil purchases from Russia were grounds for imposing large import duties on India, and also threatened new sanctions for the purchase of this oil.