The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to advance in the eastern part of the Zaporizhia region. This is not the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have demonstrated success in this sector of the front in recent times.

What is known about the new achievements of Ukrainian fighters?

According to American analysts, they carefully analyzed the geolocation footage.

The latest reports indicate that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully regained control over Temyrivka, northeast of Hulyaipol.

Moreover, it is noted that several more advances by Ukrainian defenders were recorded in the Lyman direction, namely south of Dibrova — east of Lyman.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also advanced towards Velykymykhaylivka and regained control over Maliivka. Share

By the way, it recently became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to restore several positions in the area of the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhia region.

This information was officially confirmed by Vladislav Voloshyn, a representative of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The latter emphasized that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lure the Russian invaders into traps, after which they counterattack.

In addition, it became known that the enemy did not occupy Kamianske, Zaporizhia region, and fighting is ongoing there.