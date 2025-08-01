Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has placed an order with the American company Raytheon. It is a contract worth up to $3.5 billion for the production of AMRAAM medium-range aircraft missiles. Ukraine will also receive them.

Pentagon prepares new military aid for Ukraine

According to the press service of the US Department of Defense, the contract plans to produce:

AMRAAM missiles,

telemetry systems,

spare parts for initial and field use.

In addition to Ukraine, other allies of the United States will also receive this military assistance, namely: Germany, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, Great Britain, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, Kuwait, Belgium, Japan, the Netherlands, Canada, and Finland.

The Pentagon notes that the work will be carried out in Tucson, USA. All processes are planned to be completed in the third quarter of fiscal year 2031.

What is important to understand is that AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles are in service with various fighter jets.

For example, these are F-16 aircraft, which Ukraine actively uses to protect itself from Russian aggression.

These missiles are also used in NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems that protect Ukrainian skies.