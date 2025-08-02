"It's unpleasant to say this." Budanov revealed the truth about Putin's system of power
Category
Politics
Publication date

"It's unpleasant to say this." Budanov revealed the truth about Putin's system of power

Budanov assessed the situation in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, warned that the system of power of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is quite strong, so it will exist and function even after his departure.

Points of attention

  • The head of Ukrainian intelligence sheds light on Operation 'Successor' and the Kremlin's readiness for it, indicating a preparedness for the succession of leadership in Russia.
  • Despite concerns about Putin's health, Budanov asserts that the system of governance in Russia is more robust, emphasizing its ability to maintain stability and continuity.

Budanov assessed the situation in Russia

The head of Ukrainian intelligence disagrees that the attendance of various high-ranking officials at the funerals of high-ranking figures in Russia indicates that this is a sign of the instability of the system.

He draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federation is very different in its structure from Ukraine.

Journalist Natalia Moseychuk asked if this indicated disunity and cracks in the Russian government. Budanov replied:

No, unfortunately... I hate to say this, and everyone will probably hate to hear it: their system is quite strong and stress-resistant.

When asked whether it is as strong as Putin's health, Budanov emphasized:

No, his health is worse than his system. But with the departure of the leader of the Russian state himself, nothing will change there. They built the system so that all the next, the next successor will at least be in the same paradigm.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of GUR MOU

When asked about Operation "Successor" and its relevance, the head of Ukrainian intelligence said that the Kremlin had already prepared for it.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov assessed the risk of the Russian army approaching the Dnieper
The Russians did not break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine. Budanov made a statement regarding the possibility of a ceasefire
Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov revealed to Kellogg Russia's plan for war against NATO
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the meeting between Budanov and Kellogg?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?