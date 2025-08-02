"It's unpleasant to say this." Budanov revealed the truth about Putin's system of power

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, warned that the system of power of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is quite strong, so it will exist and function even after his departure.

Budanov assessed the situation in Russia

The head of Ukrainian intelligence disagrees that the attendance of various high-ranking officials at the funerals of high-ranking figures in Russia indicates that this is a sign of the instability of the system.

He draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federation is very different in its structure from Ukraine.

Journalist Natalia Moseychuk asked if this indicated disunity and cracks in the Russian government. Budanov replied:

No, unfortunately... I hate to say this, and everyone will probably hate to hear it: their system is quite strong and stress-resistant. Share

When asked whether it is as strong as Putin's health, Budanov emphasized:

No, his health is worse than his system. But with the departure of the leader of the Russian state himself, nothing will change there. They built the system so that all the next, the next successor will at least be in the same paradigm. Kirill Budanov Head of GUR MOU