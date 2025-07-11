The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that a ceasefire requires at least three parties – Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
Budanov made a statement regarding the possibility of a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine
A ceasefire in Ukraine should be achieved as soon as possible and well before the end of the year, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with Bloomberg.
He also noted that Russia will not be able to completely capture the Donetsk region by the end of this year.
Budanov claims that US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine is consistent and he should not be judged by media characterizations
Trump's position is consistent, he should not be judged by the media's characteristics. As the head of a special service, I know more things.
He emphasized that Washington's assistance to Kyiv will continue in the near future, and the States may also provide additional air defense systems.
