Budanov
Source:  Bloomberg

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that a ceasefire requires at least three parties – Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

  • Kyrylo Budanov emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States to bring an end to the conflict.
  • Russsia's potential goals in the conflict, including capturing regions like Donetsk and creating buffer zones, are discussed by Budanov.
  • Budanov highlights the consistent stance of US President Donald Trump on Ukraine and the continued support from Washington, including possible provision of air defense systems.

A ceasefire in Ukraine should be achieved as soon as possible and well before the end of the year, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with Bloomberg.

Is it realistic to do this? Yes. Is it difficult? No. This requires at least three parties: Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. And we will achieve this position.

He also noted that Russia will not be able to completely capture the Donetsk region by the end of this year.

In addition, Budanov reported that Russian troops "have a political goal to declare that they have entered" the Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, according to him, they are trying to create another buffer zone up to 10 kilometers deep.

Budanov claims that US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine is consistent and he should not be judged by media characterizations

Trump's position is consistent, he should not be judged by the media's characteristics. As the head of a special service, I know more things.

He emphasized that Washington's assistance to Kyiv will continue in the near future, and the States may also provide additional air defense systems.

