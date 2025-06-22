Budanov gave Zelensky data on Russia's plans

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had listened to a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov. According to the president, he learned a lot of details about the situation in Russia and the Russian defense complex.

What Budanov told Zelensky

We see the main pain points of the aggressor state and will strike appropriate blows for the sake of protecting our state and people, as well as for the sake of significantly reducing Russia's potential for aggression. We note the further intellectual regression of the Russian leadership. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he received evidence from Kirill Budanov that Russia is preparing new military operations in Europe.

In addition, it was indicated that it was possible to record very tangible losses caused by sanctions to the Russian economic system.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that this confirms our commitment to forcing Russia to end the war through increased sanctions and other pressure.