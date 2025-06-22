Budanov gave Zelensky data on Russia's plans

On June 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had listened to a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov. According to the president, he learned a lot of details about the situation in Russia and the Russian defense complex.
- The collaboration with partners like Britain and the European Union underscores Ukraine's commitment to safeguarding its people and countering Russian aggression.
- The disclosure of Russia's preparations for military operations underlines the urgency of strategic actions to mitigate threats and protect lives in Ukraine and beyond.
According to the head of state, he received evidence from Kirill Budanov that Russia is preparing new military operations in Europe.
In addition, it was indicated that it was possible to record very tangible losses caused by sanctions to the Russian economic system.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that this confirms our commitment to forcing Russia to end the war through increased sanctions and other pressure.
