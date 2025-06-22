On June 22, the OSINT project DeepState reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the settlement of Andriyivka in the Sumy region and were also able to stabilize the left flank.
Points of attention
- Analysts emphasize the strategic importance of the 225th Division and its ability to carry out successful offensive operations with relatively lower losses.
- The DeepState project provides insights into the military activities in the Sumy region, shedding light on the progress made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in securing key areas and repelling Russian forces.
What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front?
According to analysts, after prolonged fighting and measures to clear Russian invaders in Andriyivka, the 225th Special Forces managed to take control of the village.
The DeepState team draws attention to the fact that the 225th Special Operations Division remains one of the few units capable of carrying out successful offensive operations.
What is important to understand is that on June 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian soldiers were able to stop the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Sumy direction.
According to the Ukrainian leader, fighting is currently continuing along the border.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-