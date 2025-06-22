On June 22, the OSINT project DeepState reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the settlement of Andriyivka in the Sumy region and were also able to stabilize the left flank.

What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front?

According to analysts, after prolonged fighting and measures to clear Russian invaders in Andriyivka, the 225th Special Forces managed to take control of the village.

These actions managed, firstly, to divert forces from other villages, as the enemy had penetrated into Andriyivka. Secondly, to stop further advance towards the important settlements of Khotyn and Pysarivka, the report says. Share

The DeepState team draws attention to the fact that the 225th Special Operations Division remains one of the few units capable of carrying out successful offensive operations.

At the same time, anyone who understands the realities knows that the losses of 225 are much smaller. Share

What is important to understand is that on June 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian soldiers were able to stop the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Sumy direction.

According to the Ukrainian leader, fighting is currently continuing along the border.