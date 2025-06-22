Ukrainian soldiers liberated Andriyivka in Sumy region
What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front?
Source:  DeepState

On June 22, the OSINT project DeepState reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated the settlement of Andriyivka in the Sumy region and were also able to stabilize the left flank.

Points of attention

  • Analysts emphasize the strategic importance of the 225th Division and its ability to carry out successful offensive operations with relatively lower losses.
  • The DeepState project provides insights into the military activities in the Sumy region, shedding light on the progress made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in securing key areas and repelling Russian forces.

According to analysts, after prolonged fighting and measures to clear Russian invaders in Andriyivka, the 225th Special Forces managed to take control of the village.

These actions managed, firstly, to divert forces from other villages, as the enemy had penetrated into Andriyivka. Secondly, to stop further advance towards the important settlements of Khotyn and Pysarivka, the report says.

The DeepState team draws attention to the fact that the 225th Special Operations Division remains one of the few units capable of carrying out successful offensive operations.

At the same time, anyone who understands the realities knows that the losses of 225 are much smaller.

What is important to understand is that on June 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian soldiers were able to stop the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Sumy direction.

According to the Ukrainian leader, fighting is currently continuing along the border.

North Slobodsky, which we call the Sumy direction. We are leveling the position. What is important: there are 53 thousand Russians there. The fighting there is along the border. You must understand that the enemy is stopped there. And the maximum depth at which the fighting takes place is 7 km from the border. So that people also understand how far Sumy is.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

